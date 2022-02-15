Mary J. Blige Surprises And Uplifts Inspirational, Partially Paralyzed TikToker

Iconic Grammy Award-winning singer and philanthropist Mary J. Blige inspires, transforms, and empowers.

So it’s no surprise that following her highly-praised Super Bowl performance, she would dedicate her time to showing some real love to a fan who has faced many challenges.

The R&B singer teamed up with Good Morning America to surprise India Sims, who has lived with being partially paralyzed her entire life and found solace, comfort, and inspiration in Blige’s life journey as chronicled through her music.

“You are so beautiful, you are so powerful, and we need you on this earth.” @maryjblige surprises A deserving fan who educates and uplifts others on social media. @tjholmes has more on the touching moment. ❤️https://t.co/5MtYrwc3cG#TellTJ pic.twitter.com/47JTqTpCf3 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2022

Sims’ journey, which began in childhood, has led her to share her positive energy online, by uplifting and educating others. Her TikTok videos are full of dancing and lived experiences.

“My message is to inspire you, get up and do something different,” Sims, a mother of two, told the news outlet.

To spread her message, Sims recently posted a video with a series of photos along with Blige’s hit song and self-love mantra, “Good Morning Gorgeous.” A fan of the “Queen of Hip Hop Soul”, Sims resonates with the words and uses the affirmations to inspire her.

Mary J. Blige explains that her song is not about “vanity” but a song that encapsulates “who we are.”

While surprising Sims on a video call, Blige gave her full support.

“You’re an amazing woman. You’re what we need on this earth. Inspiration, inspiration to me.”

“You are a truly a blessing to all of our lives. You give us so much courage to keep pushing past the things that try to strain us,” she continued. “You are so beautiful, you are so powerful and we need you on this earth.”

This heartwarming surprise comes after Blige’s incredible performance at the Super Bowl, in which she wowed viewers and SoFi Stadium attendees with her 2001 hits “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that Blige released her 15th studio album, “Good Morning Gorgeous” just two days before her legendary half-time show performance. The project includes 13 tracks with features from Anderson.Paak, Fivio Foreign, Dave East, DJ Khaled, and Usher.

Blige continues to be her sister’s keeper through her music and in real life.