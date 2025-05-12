Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Maryland Councilwoman Helps Pass Law To Get Egg Freezing Covered By Insurance Wanika B. Fisher used her personal experience to help others







Prince George’s County (MD) Council member Wanika B. Fisher knew how costly egg freezing can be, so she pushed for a change.

Fisher led the charge on a newly passed law that mandates health insurance coverage for county workers seeking to freeze their eggs, The Washington Post reports. She was driven to sponsor the bill after her own attempt at the procedure revealed that her county health plan didn’t cover the typical $10,000 to $15,000 cost per cycle.

“I was shocked, and I was kind of sad,” Fisher recalled. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to have the dream of being a mom.”

The law, which takes effect later this month, will require Prince George’s County insurance plans to cover elective egg freezing and storage for up to 10 years. This groundbreaking law opens the door for employees to consider in vitro fertilization in the future.

Maryland is the first state to pass a law requiring health insurance plans to include infertility coverage. Currently, around 10 other states and the District of Columbia also provide insurance that covers IVF and fertility preservation.

Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics, said Fisher’s actions highlight the importance of having more women in office across all ages, races, and income levels.

“Here is a woman who is now serving and suddenly realizes that these institutions are not prepared for her to be there,” Walsh said. “Making these institutions more hospitable to women is going to raise up different kinds of issues.”

Now, Fisher is waiting for the right time to freeze her eggs.

“Just like everything in life, you just have to make it a priority,” Fisher said. “I’m aging, so I have to make it a priority.”

