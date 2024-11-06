Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Maryland Elects Angela Alsobrooks For Senator In Historic Win For Black Women Politicians Alsobrooks is the first Black Senator from Maryland, and the third Black woman ever elected into the congressional body.







Maryland has officially elected Angela Alsobrooks as its next Senator in an historic win. Alsobrook defeated the state’s former governor, Larry Hogan, to become one of the two Black women elected to the Senate.

The Democratic lawmaker received 54% of the vote, as announced by WUSA9. Hogan lagged behind with 43.3%. With this win, Prince George’s County Executive will take over the position from its Democratic incumbent, Ben Cardin. The 81-year-old Cardin opted to retire at the end of this year.

Born and raised in Prince George (colloquially known as PG) county, Alsobrooks was elected as the county’s executive in 2018. She obtained her law degree from the University of Maryland, working across the mid-atlantic state before returning to her hometown.

In Prince George’s, she served as its first full-time domestic violence prosecutor. The role led her to becoming the first woman and youngest person elected state’s attorney for the county.

Her latest win calms the nerves of Democrats. Many of whom felt nervous of the seat’s potential upheaval driven by Hogan’s entry into the race. However, Alsobrooks leaned into reminding voters of the dangers of a GOP-controlled Senate throughout her campaign, ultimately helping her case.

Her election also marks another first for the Senator-elect, becoming the third Black women ever elected into the congressional body. The last Black woman to do so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who was elected to represent California in 2016.

Despite Harris’ loss in the presidential race to GOP candidate Donald Trump, Alsobrooks’ win was a brighter moment for the Democratic party on Tuesday night. She and Lisa Blunt Rochester, elected in Delaware, will be the first two Black women serving in the Senate simultaneously.

Moreover, Maryland Governor Wes Moore released a statement congratulating the candidate, who he also endorsed.

“Angela Alsobrooks will fight every single day for the values we cherish as Americans – from the ability to have economic mobility and own more than you owe, to the freedom of feeling safe in your own skin and your own community, to having control over personal health care decisions,” shared Gov. Moore.

He added, “Maryland is better because of Angela Alsobrooks – and the United States Congress will be better because of her presence too. I knew that when I endorsed her, and I feel just as strongly today. Her fight is our fight.”

