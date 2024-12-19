Uncategorized by Mitti Hicks Maryland PD Releases Body Cam DUI Arrest Of ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’s’ Karen Huger The arrest took place in March 2024.







The details surrounding what happened the night Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) have come to light.

Maryland Police released a body cam video showing what appears to be an intoxicated Huger and her 2017 Maserati, which she damaged after striking a median and crosswalk sign before crashing into a tree.

This week, a jury found Huger, 61, guilty of DUI along with several other charges, including negligent driving, during the March 2024 incident.

Body cam footage first obtained by Fox 5 DC shows Huger standing near a damaged white car that appears to be in a ditch on the side of the road.

As she walks to the ambulance with paramedics, a responding officer informs Huger that he’s recording on his body cam.

At one point, her husband arrives to assist a defiant Huger, who doesn’t want to hand officers her driver’s license. He also helps her answer the officer’s questions.

When the officer asked Huger if she remembered the car accident, she hesitates before saying yes. “You said someone ran you off the road,” Huger’s husband adds.

Police arrested Huger after a back and forth with police officers, who attempted to keep her from her car, which they said was on fire. She also refused a sobriety test.

During the trial, Page Six reported a cousin testified in Huger’s defense, saying he was on the phone with her the night she crashed. He said that while Huger was upset with personal matters, she did not seem drunk at the time.

Under Maryland law, drivers convicted of an impaired driving offense face up to a $1,000 fine and up to one year in jail for the first offense. In addition, drivers will accumulate 12 points on their driving record.

