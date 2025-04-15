News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Maryland Woman Sentenced Over 9 Years For Leading $5M USPS Check Fraud Scheme​ A 24-year-old Maryland woman was sentenced to nearly a decade behind bars for running a check fraud scheme







A 24-year-old Maryland woman has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for her role in leading a multi-million-dollar check fraud scheme, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland.

Tianna Cosby, aka “Mendoza,” from Prince George’s County, Maryland, was sentenced to 114 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Cosby collaborated with co-conspirators to defraud banks by stealing checks from the mail, altering and forging them, and then depositing the fraudulent checks into various financial institutions.

Cosby teamed up with a group of young co-conspirators—Marche Sisco, 26, of Suitland; Tommi Cosby, 21, of District Heights; Biniah Carter, 24, of Upper Marlboro; and Zion Oluwademilade Adeduwon, 22, of Bowie—in a widespread check fraud scheme.

According to authorities, Cosby and her co-conspirators worked on the massive check fraud scam from the beginning of March 2021 to at least August 2021.

Officials say that in just five months, the group targeted over 900 victims, stealing more than 700 checks worth over $5 million. Cosby reportedly swiped checks from USPS collection boxes and also received stolen checks from Sisco, who took them from the Washington Network Distribution Center in Capitol Heights, according to the district attorney’s office.

The group used people as “account mules” to deposit stolen and altered personal and business checks and funnel the illegal proceeds through their bank accounts. Authorities also say that Cosby laundered money by routing funds through other accounts controlled by co-conspirators and created shell companies to transfer money into two separate accounts.

During a January 19, 2024, search of Cosby’s Woodbridge, Virginia, home, authorities seized 27 designer handbags worth approximately $113,065 and 14 pieces of jewelry valued at $24,490. They also found a BMW i8 she purchased for $114,296.02. Inside the car, officers discovered a Louis Vuitton bag containing 151 stolen checks from victims nationwide, totaling around $610,788.08.

