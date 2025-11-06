News by Jameelah Mullen In This Economy? Maryland’s New Speed Cameras Could Cost You $425 Think twice before exceeding the speed limit or lending out your car.







The state of Maryland implemented a new law that may put a hefty dent in drivers’ wallets. A law that went into effect on Oct 1 introduced a new provision that beefed up speed camera fines to up to $425.

Before the law went into effect, all drivers caught on camera violating speed limits received a flat $40 fine. Fines will now depend on how fast the driver was going. Those who exceed the posted speed limit by 15 mph or more will get a $40 ticket. A driver going 16 mph to 19 mph over the limit faces a $70 fine. This increases to $120 for drivers exceeding the limit by 20 mph to 29 mph. For 30 mph to 39 mph over the limit, drivers face a $230 fine, which jumps to $425 for exceeding the posted limit by 40 mph or more.

The controversial law is introduced as the state seeks to crack down on “super speeders,” defined as drivers who exceed the speed limit by large margins and are sometimes repeat offenders. Lawmakers point out that super speeders pose a danger to the entire community.

“The math is simple; the higher the speeds, the higher the injury, whether you’re in a car, walking, or riding a bike,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich stated in a press release.

The camera will snap a photo of the speeding vehicle and automatically send a ticket to the registered address associated with the license plate, so drivers are most likely unaware they have a ticket until they receive it in the mail. Vehicle owners are responsible for the fines if they lend their car to someone else.

Last month, another new law took effect in the state, increasing penalties for reckless driving. Reckless driving is defined as going at least 30 miles per hour above the speed limit, meaning drivers can now be charged if they are caught going at least 30 mph over the limit.

Those accused of reckless driving can face up to 60 days in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, and six license points.

