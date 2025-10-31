Maryland Man Arrested On Peeping Tom Charges After Being Busted Dressed As Woman In Women’s Locker Room

Police have arrested Tshikundi Taty, who is accused of disguising himself as a woman and recording images of women in the showers of locker rooms in two fitness clubs in Maryland.

According to The Washington Post, the 44-year-old suspected voyeur was arrested Oct. 29 in Montgomery County after he was followed into a women’s locker room at a health club by undercover police officers who discovered him in disguise. Taty has been charged with two counts of video surveillance “with prurient intent” and two visual surveillance counts known as “peeping tom,” court records reflect.

Police officials have stated that the suspect has allegedly recorded at least four unsuspecting women inside health club showers in two different counties, Montgomery and Prince George’s (Onelife Fitness in Germantown and LA Fitness on Belcrest Center Drive). “Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims,” Montgomery police stated.

At the initial court hearing on Oct. 20, Judge Aileen Oliver was shown pictures by Assistant State’s Attorney Caitlin Murphy of Taty dressed in women’s clothing after his arrest. Prosecutors requested that Taty be held without bond, citing a potential danger to the community. Taty’s defense attorney, Clayton Hough, asked that his client be released, noting that he lives with his wife and two children and, as the sole provider, works at a local food market. The children are four months and two years old.

Hough said, “These are not violent crimes. They’re problematic, obviously, as alleged, but they’re not violent.”

Oliver disagreed with the defense attorney, stating that he represented a public safety risk and “that people cannot feel safe going to the gym and taking a shower is a problem.”

The Maryland man is also facing charges in Prince George’s County, a peeping Tom count and a trespassing count. In that case, he is being represented by the Maryland Public Defender’s Office.

Taty’s next scheduled court date is Nov. 14, where he faces trial for both cases. He faces a potential sentence of anywhere from up to 30 days to a year in jail if found guilty of any of the charges, with a minimum fine of $500 and a maximum of $2,500. The peeping tom count carries a penalty of up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Trespassing private property carries up to 90 days in prison and up to a $500 fine, according to court documents. Meanwhile, the prurient intent video recording charges in Montgomery carry a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

