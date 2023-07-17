Massive Brawl Breaks Out After ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Stops Filming

Friends of the cast of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) started a huge fight after filming with the cast, TMZ reports.

Videos show the cast breaking up a fight between friends of Keiana Stewart and another woman, Deborah Williams, during Ashley Darby’s fashion line launch at Zebbie’s Garden in D.C. on July 13.

TMZ has obtained a video of the fight. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/QCVlDian05 — TV Deets (@tvdeets) July 14, 2023

RHOP fans won’t be able to see the fight in the next season, as sources claim production had already wrapped up.

According to police reports, Candiace Dillard Bassett told officers that someone threw a drink at her; and Keiana says she was hit in the forehead with a glass before being pulled down in a physical altercation. Fans can see Candiace and Ashley trying to break up the fight, which apparently saw some bloodshed and Keiana going to the hospital, according to Page Six. “Get her the f–k out, bitch!,” Dillard Bassett can be seen screaming.

Twitter account TV Deets said there was some tension between the RHOP ladies throughout the night. “Deborah and Candiace had been talking s*** about each other all night,” the account quoted a source as saying. When the fight broke out, Stewart allegedly threw the first punch, but Deborah took it like a champ and retaliated. “Deborah definitely won,” another source said. The source added that Candiace was confronting Deborah about a conversation regarding Dillard Bassett’s husband, Chris, and Stewart walked up to participate.

Footage also showed cast member Karen Huger being pushed by security, but it looks like she was trying to de-escalate the situation, as she is known to do. As cops showed up, no one was arrested, but officials are investigating.

RHOP fans don’t seem surprised by the events as this isn’t the first fight that has taken place on the show. During season five, a huge fight happened between Dillard Bassett and castmate Monique Samuels.