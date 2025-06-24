Wu-Tang Clan’s Masta Killa Connects With PETA To Encourage Vegan Lifestyle

As the legendary hip-hop collective, Wu-Tang Clan, is on the road for their last tour, one of its members, Masta Killa, has partnered with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, PETA, to help champion the vegan lifestyle.

The Brooklyn-bred, Staten Island-connected recording artist appears in the organization’s latest campaign to encourage people to join a lifestyle that does not involve eating flesh. He appears in a camouflage outfit, showcasing lettuce instead of the customary leaves on traditional uniforms from the armed services.

“Take care of your body and your body will take care of you,” says Masta Killa. “Your body is a living organism—you’re supposed to feed it life. Plants, vegetables, fruits, all of those things are still living, so you’re putting life into life.”

The emcee is seen in a video walking through the streets of New York City, carrying a head of lettuce and some cabbage, while posing in front of a vegetable and fruit stand. He mentions that several of the group members are also vegan, including RZA and Mathematics.

Masta Killa is just the latest celebrity to help PETA tout the benefits of living a vegan lifestyle. He joins RZA, Travis Barker, P!nk, Jhené Aiko, Jermaine Dupri, Noah Cyrus, T-Pain, and Paul McCartney. They have all gotten on board to encourage others to be kind to animals. PETA has been steadfast in its message to others that states “animals are not ours to eat.”

Masta Killa, who released a solo project, Balance, in May, has stated that vegan meals are now readily available everywhere and that people should have easier options for maintaining a lifestyle free from flesh.

“Everywhere I go now, there’s a good vegan meal somewhere—and it’s more healthy, so there’s really no excuse,” Masta Killa cited.

PETA also champions the vegan lifestyle by saying that those who become vegan will do wonders for their health. Vegans are less likely to suffer from various deadly diseases and ailments like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and obesity.

