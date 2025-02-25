Wu-Tang Clan Prepares To Enter The Final Chamber With Last Tour

Legendary hip-hop group The Wu-Tang Clan has announced that is embarking on its final tour—for the children, of course.

According to The Associated Press, the Staten Island collective will start its farewell tour in Baltimore on June 6 at CFG Bank Areana and end it in Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on July 18.

Killer Mike and El-P, known as Run the Jewels, will join the group on the “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber.”

Original members (besides Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who died in 2004), Method Man, RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Cappadonna, and Masta Killa will participate in the North American tour.

“Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber. This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture,” RZA said in a written statement.

“Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour, we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”

The Wu-Tang Clan will hit the following stops: Raleigh, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Atlanta; Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Austin, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Phoenix; Ontario, Canada; San Diego; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Sacramento, California; Seattle; Vancouver, Canada; Portland, Oregon; Greenwood Village, Colorado; Chicago; Detroit; Columbus, Ohio; Boston; Laval, Canada; Toronto; New York; and Newark, New Jersey.

Tickets are slated to go on sale Friday, Feb. 28.

Wu-Tang Clan was formed in 1992 and released its debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), in 1993.

