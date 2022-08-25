Master A New Language with the Babbel Language-Learning Method

Learning a new language can be beneficial for myriad reasons.

The most practical is that it opens up a new word – literally – and channels of communication during travel. Learning a new language can also help professionally, as many organizations seek those who are bilingual. Undertaking a foreign tongue also has countless cognitive benefits.

If any of the aforementioned scenarios highlight your interest in learning a new language, Babbel Language Learning can get you there. For a limited time, you can buy a lifetime subscription for $199.

Fourteen languages, including Spanish, German, Italian, French, and Indonesia, among others, are offered by Babbel. Lessons are broken down into bite-sized segments that you can start and stop at your leisure. Progress is synchronized across all of your devices connected to the software.

Real-world topics like travel, family, business and food are covered in the lessons. Speech recognition technology ensures your pronunciation,

More than 10 million users worldwide have used Babbel with success. It’s been featured in PC Mag, The Economist and The Next Web. In 2016, the program was named “Most Innovative in Education” by Fast Company. It’s the top-grossing language-learning app in the world,

More than half a million people have rated it 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store, while nearly 200,000 people rated it 4.5 stars on the App Store.

“Fun to use! I am increasing my vocabulary every day and Babbel is a great help with helping my pronunciation which I didn’t do very well with in high school! I am enjoying Babbel daily!” writes verified 5-star reviewer Paula Hansard.

Babbel can be accessed on desktop and mobile devices. It can be installed on unlimited devices, and updates keep your software fresh.

Learning a second, third, or fourth language, is never a bad idea. With Babbel, you don’t have to step into a classroom to do so. Learn from the comfort of your home or while you’re traveling on the train or in the air. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.