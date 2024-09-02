Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Master P ‘Bout It’: New Orleans Native Named ‘Entertainment Ambassador’ Of Super Bowl LIX New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Master P's new appointment.







New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has announced that Master P will take on the role of “entertainment ambassador” ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Cantrell announced that the New Orleans native will help connect the city to the world as they host football’s biggest night in February. Master P, whose real name is Percy Robert Miller Sr., will serve the city as one of its legendary figures. According to NOLA, his affiliation with the event aims to provide new opportunities.

“He’s deserving of all the love, all the praise, for demonstrating the resiliency of this community and that there’s no limit to accomplishing great things for the city of New Orleans,” said Cantrell during a news conference on Aug. 30.

These endeavors include a “Hollywood South Collaborative,” which will teach entertainment business skills and offer mentorship to residents. Despite growing up in the projects of New Orleans’ Third Ward, Master P earned his success through his No Limits records label. He later grew as a multifaceted businessman beyond music and entertainment.

For Master P, giving back to his hometown remains a top priority in this new role.

“We are doing this through film, television, and entertainment,” the 54-year-old said. “But we are also doing this through business because I want people to see what I was able to grow. I grew up in the projects in New Orleans and was able to change my life and educate myself. Get out there to see more. And I want more for the city of New Orleans.”

To kick off his new role, Master P will also join the NOLA Insight Podcast. Through the platform, he will meet with entertainment influencers to share their journey and insight to the local community.

All the programming will come to a head during Super Bowl LIX at the city’s Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025.

