Make ‘Em Say Yum? Master P Launches Healthy Food Company

Hip-hop entrepreneur Percy Miller, better known as Master P, has started a company that will offer healthier food choices for the betterment of the Black community.

On his Instagram account, Master P announced on Juneteenth that he launched Miller Family. He said he started the healthy food company to build economic freedom while adding diversity in grocery stores with Black-owned healthy food that tastes good.

“We are evolving as a culture; we are no longer just consumers. We spend trillions of dollars annually with no real ownership, but that’s changing. African Americans want healthier food alternatives. I heard them loud and clear. And that’s why Miller Family Foods was created. We feed happiness. Eat well. Feel good,” Master P wrote.



Products in the new line include cereal, oatmeal, breakfast bars, pancakes, and waffles. The New Orleans businessman ensures that the items are made with the highest quality and use natural ingredients.

Miller said the company is giving back to the community and supporting charitable organizations.

Miller Family Foods’ motto is “FEEDING HAPPINESS, making a difference, serving healthy happiness, one bite at a time. We stand for integrity, hard work, and giving back. We are honored to support charitable organizations such as Door of Hope.”

The products sold under the Miller Family Foods label have no artificial preservatives, GMO, and BHA/BHT; no partially hydrogenated oils nor high-fructose corn syrup; no artificial sweeteners and colors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Master P (@masterp)

For more information, go to MillerFamilyFoods.com

This news comes several months after Master P and Snoop Dogg sued Walmart after accusing the store of sabotaging the Snoop Cereal (which was launched in July 2023) brand and intending to “take a stand against the defendants for their diabolical actions.”

According to MarketWatch, Broadus Foods, the company owned by Snoop and Master P, has filed a lawsuit in Minnesota court, accusing Walmart and Post Consumer Brands (Raisin Bran, Shredded Wheat, Honeycomb) of stifling their product and jeopardizing sales of Snoop Cereal by keeping the items off the floor and leaving them in the stockroom.