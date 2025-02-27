‘Make ‘Em Say, Uhhh!’: Rap Legend Master P Tapped As President Of Basketball Operations At University Of New Orleans

Percy Miller, better known as Master P, will be the new president of Basketball Operations for the University of New Orleans.

On Feb. 26, the university announced that the “No Limit” soldier had been hired to lead the team’s operations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Master P (@masterp)

Master P shared what the new post meant to him. “At that time, UNO was one of the best programs in the country. It was all about Privateer Nation, and there was so much excitement on the Lakefront, Master P said in a written statement. As President of Basketball Operations, I am committed to bringing back that winning tradition to NOLA’s Team. But this is bigger than the game—it’s about educating and creating future leaders at the same time. I’m here to make sure that these young student-athletes have the opportunities, resources and mentorship to succeed on and off the court. UNO is our culture, our community, our city, our team and our family. It’s time to bring the love and passion back to New Orleans basketball.”

Master P’s basketball history has been well-documented over the years, although he is known more for being an astute businessman and recording artist. He played his collegiate career for the basketball teams at both the University of Houston and Merritt College in Oakland, California. However, even as he started his label, No Limit Records, he had playing stints in the CBA (Continental Basketball Association), which predated the current NBA G League as a developmental league for NBA teams (The CBA folded in 2009).

The “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” rapper played for the Fort Wayne Fury, the San Diego Stingrays, and the Las Vegas Rattlers in the CBA. Although he never made it to the regular season in the NBA, he was on the rosters of the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors during preseason. He also participated in the NBA Summer League, playing with the Dallas Mavericks, the Denver Nuggets, and the Sacramento Kings.

“This is a tremendously exciting day for the future of New Orleans Privateers basketball,” said head men’s basketball coach Stacy Hollowell . “I am thrilled to add coach Percy Miller to our staff as President of Basketball Operations. Coach Miller cares deeply about his city, the University of New Orleans and Privateers basketball. We will benefit from his basketball knowledge and relationships with people within the city and the game.”

RELATED CONTENT: Master P. Officially Cuts Ribbon On New Orleans Walk Of Fame