February 7, 2025
Master P. Officially Cuts Ribbon On New Orleans Walk Of Fame
The New Orleans Walk of Fame is now open.
On Feb. 6, The New Orleans Walk of Fame inducted its first class of local legends. Percy “Master P” Miller, New Orleans’ entertainment ambassador, presented plaques to inductees as their names were embedded into the streets of the “Big Easy.”
The vibrant culture of New Orleans nurtures an immense amount of talent, which explains the lengthy 50-member list of inductees. Some of the most notable names in the world, including Trombone Shorty, Wendell Pierce, and Mahalia Jackson, received their honors, or in this case, Fleur-de-lis, from the city.
The Fleur-de-lis plaques were created by local artist Brandon “BMIKE” Odums. The symbol is etched into architecture that has been around since the city’s 1718 founding and serves as the logo for the city’s NFL team, the Saints.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell was not only an integral part of planning and executing the Walk of Fame, located on Canal St., she was anducted as the city’s first Black woman mayor.
Miller is also a member of the inaugural class. Hailing from the Calliope projects in New Orleans, the businessman started one of the most successful record labels in the city’s history, achieving success as an actor, producer, and investor.
The New Orleans Walk of Fame has been granted 4.5 miles to expand. A museum that will display information and art associated with each recipient is in the planning stages. With a thriving tourist community and millions of residents, Miller and the committee hope to keep the legacy of New Orleans’ best and brightest alive.
“This Walk of Fame is a curriculum. We want kids to be able to know who these people are and who these people were. So, from Louis Armstrong to Tom Benson, Archie Manning, we want people to be able to celebrate the greats that come from here,” Master P said in an interview.
The inductees range from actors and athletes to politicians, artists, civil rights leaders, and businesspeople. Tourists, Super Bowl LIX attendees, and natives can scan Canal St. for their favorite New Orleans legend now.
See below for the full list of inductees:
Hall of Famers
- Aaron Neville, Musician
- A.P. Tureaud, Attorney
- Al Copeland, Restauranteur
- Allen Toussaint, Musician
- Allison “Tootie” Montana, Mardi Gras Indian
- Anthony Mackie, Actor
- Archie Manning, Athlete
- Avery Johnson, Athlete
- Big Freedia, Musician
- Blaine Kern “Mr. Mardi Gras,” Businessman
- Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Wiliams, Musicians
- Bryant Gumbel, Journalist
- Carl Weathers, Actor
- Cedric Richmond, Politician
- Clyde Drexler, Athlete
- Khaled Mohammed Khaled “DJ Khaled,” Musician
- Drew Christopher Brees (Honorary Inductee), Athlete
- Eli Manning, Athlete
- Ella Brennan, Restauranteur
- Ellen Degeneres, Comedian
- Ernest Dutch Morial, Politician
- Fats Domino, Musician
- Gayle Benson, Businesswoman
- Harry Connick, Jr., Musician
- Irma Thomas, Musician
- Jon Batiste, Musician
- John Georges, Businessman
- Leah Chase, Restauranteur
- Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. (“Lil Wayne”), Musician
- Louis Armstrong, Musician
- LaToya Cantrell (Honorary Inductee), Politician
- Malcolm “Dr. John” Rebennack, Jr., Musician
- Marc Morial, Politician
- Marshall Faulk, Athlete
- Mahalia Jackson, Singer
- Mia Young (“Mia X”), Musician
- Moon Landrieu, Politician
- Norman Francis, Educator
- Oretha Castle Haley, Activist
- Percy “Master P” Miller, Musician
- Pete Fountain, Musician
- Peyton Manning, Athlete
- Reese Witherspoon, Actress
- Revius Ortique, Jr., Judge
- Sidney Torres, Businessman
- Trombone Shorty, Musician
- Troy Carter, Politician
- Todd Graves, Businessman
- Tom Benson, Businessman
- Tyler Perry, Filmmaker
- Wendell Pierce, Actor
- William Goldring, Philanthropist
- Wynton Marsalis, Musician
