Master P. Officially Cuts Ribbon On New Orleans Walk Of Fame







On Feb. 6, The New Orleans Walk of Fame inducted its first class of local legends. Percy “Master P” Miller, New Orleans’ entertainment ambassador, presented plaques to inductees as their names were embedded into the streets of the “Big Easy.”

The vibrant culture of New Orleans nurtures an immense amount of talent, which explains the lengthy 50-member list of inductees. Some of the most notable names in the world, including Trombone Shorty, Wendell Pierce, and Mahalia Jackson, received their honors, or in this case, Fleur-de-lis, from the city.

The Fleur-de-lis plaques were created by local artist Brandon “BMIKE” Odums. The symbol is etched into architecture that has been around since the city’s 1718 founding and serves as the logo for the city’s NFL team, the Saints.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell was not only an integral part of planning and executing the Walk of Fame, located on Canal St., she was anducted as the city’s first Black woman mayor.

Miller is also a member of the inaugural class. Hailing from the Calliope projects in New Orleans, the businessman started one of the most successful record labels in the city’s history, achieving success as an actor, producer, and investor.

The New Orleans Walk of Fame has been granted 4.5 miles to expand. A museum that will display information and art associated with each recipient is in the planning stages. With a thriving tourist community and millions of residents, Miller and the committee hope to keep the legacy of New Orleans’ best and brightest alive.

“This Walk of Fame is a curriculum. We want kids to be able to know who these people are and who these people were. So, from Louis Armstrong to Tom Benson, Archie Manning, we want people to be able to celebrate the greats that come from here,” Master P said in an interview.

The inductees range from actors and athletes to politicians, artists, civil rights leaders, and businesspeople. Tourists, Super Bowl LIX attendees, and natives can scan Canal St. for their favorite New Orleans legend now.

See below for the full list of inductees:

Hall of Famers

Aaron Neville, Musician

A.P. Tureaud, Attorney

Al Copeland, Restauranteur

Allen Toussaint, Musician

Allison “Tootie” Montana, Mardi Gras Indian

Anthony Mackie, Actor

Archie Manning, Athlete

Avery Johnson, Athlete

Big Freedia, Musician

Blaine Kern “Mr. Mardi Gras,” Businessman

Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Wiliams, Musicians

Bryant Gumbel, Journalist

Carl Weathers, Actor

Cedric Richmond, Politician

Clyde Drexler, Athlete

Khaled Mohammed Khaled “DJ Khaled,” Musician

Drew Christopher Brees (Honorary Inductee), Athlete

Eli Manning, Athlete

Ella Brennan, Restauranteur

Ellen Degeneres, Comedian

Ernest Dutch Morial, Politician

Fats Domino, Musician

Gayle Benson, Businesswoman

Harry Connick, Jr., Musician

Irma Thomas, Musician

Jon Batiste, Musician

John Georges, Businessman

Leah Chase, Restauranteur

Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. (“Lil Wayne”), Musician

Louis Armstrong, Musician

LaToya Cantrell (Honorary Inductee), Politician

Malcolm “Dr. John” Rebennack, Jr., Musician

Marc Morial, Politician

Marshall Faulk, Athlete

Mahalia Jackson, Singer

Mia Young (“Mia X”), Musician

Moon Landrieu, Politician

Norman Francis, Educator

Oretha Castle Haley, Activist

Percy “Master P” Miller, Musician

Pete Fountain, Musician

Peyton Manning, Athlete

Reese Witherspoon, Actress

Revius Ortique, Jr., Judge

Sidney Torres, Businessman

Trombone Shorty, Musician

Troy Carter, Politician

Todd Graves, Businessman

Tom Benson, Businessman

Tyler Perry, Filmmaker

Wendell Pierce, Actor

William Goldring, Philanthropist

Wynton Marsalis, Musician

