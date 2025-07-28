Sports by Mary Spiller Master P’s Son Mercy Miller Earns High Praise As He Preps For Sophomore Season At The University Of Houston Otis Birdsong, a University of Houston hoops legend, believes the young guard has the talent to shine.







Mercy Miller, the son of hip-hop mogul Master P, is heading into his second season with the University of Houston men’s basketball team—and Cougar legend Otis Birdsong is confident the rising sophomore is about to break out.

TMZ Sports caught up with Birdsong, 69, one of five players to have his jersey retired by the Cougars, who didn’t hold back on praise for Miller.

“He’s already something special,” said Birdsong, who added that Miller’s limited playing time as a freshman was just part of the process.

“In Coach [Kelvin] Sampson’s system and culture, you got to wait your turn,” Birdsong explained. “[Miller] had to learn the system, learn the culture. He’s tougher, he wants to be there, he wants to compete for a starting job.”

Added Birdsong, who was an NBA All-Star, “He’s gonna have a hell of a year this year. He’s working hard in the weight room. I’m there, I keep up with him. He’s a great shooter, great scorer, one of the best scorers if not the best scorer on his team.”

As a freshman in the 2024-25 season, Miller played in 22 of Houston’s 38 game, contributing in a limited but meaningful role on one of the nation’s top teams. Though his minutes were modest, his father still found the spotlight. Master P attended Houston’s 69-50 victory over Tennessee in March.

Later that night, the proud father celebrated the moment on social media.

“Proud of you, son, keep making history @mercymiller,” he wrote. “This is your first year playing college basketball, and you and your team are going to the Final Four. Let God keep leading you on the journey and keep working hard.”

Miller, a 6’4″ guard, was a Top 100 national recruit out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, where he averaged nearly 30 points a game his senior year.

RELATED CONTENT: Master P Signs HBCU Player Of The Year From Transfer Portal