Master P Signs HBCU Player Of The Year From Transfer Portal

Master P used to sign rappers to his No Limit Records roster; now he has just signed HBCU basketball player of the year Jamal Gibson to the University of New Orleans basketball team.

According to HBCU Gameday, in less than three months as the President of Basketball Operations for the University of New Orleans, the No Limit owner has signed Gibson to play for the school for the upcoming season. Gibson recently entered the transfer portal and is a two-time HBCU Athletic Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year.

Gibson is joining a program that posted a 4-27 record this past season.

After playing this past season with Southern University in New Orleans, Gibson is joining the Privateers. Although he is 26 years old, he was a freshman who recently took up the sport of basketball (in an organized basketball league) and made an immediate impact. Gibson averaged 21 points and 15.8 rebounds per game while leading the nation in total rebounds (453). He set single-season records in points scored (579), rebounds (453), and double-doubles (27).

Athlon Sports reported that Gibson averaged 22.4 points, 15.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game last season while recording 43 double-doubles during his college career.

Although Master P is known for his storied music career as a No Limit soldier and entrepreneur, his basketball history is well-documented.

He played his collegiate career for the basketball teams at both the University of Houston and Merritt College in Oakland, California. However, even as he started his label, No Limit Records, he had playing stints in the CBA (Continental Basketball Association), which predated the current NBA G League as a developmental league for NBA teams (The CBA folded in 2009).

The entrepreneur played for the Fort Wayne Fury, the San Diego Stingrays, and the Las Vegas Rattlers in the CBA. Although he never made it to the regular season in the NBA, he was on the rosters of the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors during preseason. He also participated in the NBA Summer League, playing with the Dallas Mavericks, the Denver Nuggets, and the Sacramento Kings.

