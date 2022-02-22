Master The Piano And Guitar With This Music Bundle

Learning a new skill can be one of the most rewarding ventures. Not only does it give confidence from being able to master someone that was once foreign, but it also is a great way to flex your brain’s muscles as you train it to do something new and different. One of the most popular ways to accomplish both is by learning and mastering a new instrument. In addition to the two aforementioned benefits, there’s a bonus of being able to produce and enjoy your music.

If you’ve ever wished to play the piano or the guitar, look no further than The 2022 All-In-One Piano & Musician Training Bundle. For a limited time, it’s available for $34. That’s a savings of 97% from its MSRP ($1,600).

Eight courses are included in this bundle, and individually, each costs $200. Pianoforall is the cornerstone of this bundle. It’s used in the introductory course, Pianoforall: The Incredible New Way to Learn Piano & Keyboard. You’ll advance from beginner to intermediate in no time, as it starts your music education with rhythm-style piano. You’ll also experiment with ballad-style, blues, jazz, ragtime, and improvisation.

The Beginner Guitar Lessons Crash Course teaches students how to read tablature, how to find every note on the guitar, how to identify basic chords, and many other valuable teaching points. Delve into the world of music theory with the Music Composition with the Piano: Ultimate Keyboard Theory course, where students will learn fundamental and advanced harmony and music theory in a practical way. Digital music producers will find value in the Music Theory + Songwriting in Ableton Live 11, Part 1: Music Theory Essentials course.

There are few feelings better than learning and eventually mastering a new skill. This bundle is a must-have for anyone who has ever wanted to learn to play an instrument. Purchase it today for $34.

Prices subject to change.