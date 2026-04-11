Women by Black Enterprise Black Maternal Health Week Marks 10 Years: 8 Black-Led Events Nationwide Black Maternal Health Week, from April 11 to 15, is more than a health campaign; it is a radical reclamation of the birthing experience.







Black Maternal Health Week, from April 11 to 15, is more than a health campaign; it is a radical reclamation of the birthing experience. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026 under the theme “Rooted in Justice & Joy,” the movement shifts the focus from “at-risk” statistics to systemic accountability. Led by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, the initiative argues that the maternal health crisis results from medical negligence and structural racism rather than Black biology.

This milestone year emphasizes that awareness is meaningless without action. Organizers say true equity requires a shift from hospital-centric models to Black-led grassroots care—such as doulas and midwives—and the legislative muscle of the Momnibus Act. The solutions already exist within Black communities; the healthcare system simply needs to listen, fund them and step aside.

Check out this year’s programs that include community-based grassroots activities:

The South (Georgia & Florida)

2026 Black Maternal Health Walk & Community Fair Location: Candler Park, Atlanta, GA

Date/Time: April 11 | 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Host: Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA)

Details: A community event featuring a guided walk, yoga, and access to culturally appropriate maternal health resources.

Candler Park, Atlanta, GA April 11 | 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA) A community event featuring a guided walk, yoga, and access to culturally appropriate maternal health resources. ATL Black Maternal Health Week Block Party Location: Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, Atlanta, GA

Date/Time: April 11 | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Host: 4Kira4Moms

Details: A family-oriented outreach event with free health screenings, “dad games,” and food trucks focused on preventing maternal mortality.

Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, Atlanta, GA April 11 | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM 4Kira4Moms A family-oriented outreach event with free health screenings, “dad games,” and food trucks focused on preventing maternal mortality. MOMMA Fest & Race for Black Mommas Location: Tampa, FL

Date/Time: April 11–12

Host: University of South Florida (USF) Health

Details: A two-day event combining physical activity and advocacy to highlight regional maternal health disparities.

The West (California)

5th Annual Community Baby Shower & Resource Fair Location: 12021 Wilmington Ave., Los Angeles, CA

Date/Time: April 11 (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-community-baby-shower-resource-fair-tickets-1984935554677)

Host: Black Infants and Families Los Angeles

Details: Practical support and somatic grounding sessions for Black families during pregnancy and early parenthood.

12021 Wilmington Ave., Los Angeles, CA April 11 (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-community-baby-shower-resource-fair-tickets-1984935554677) Black Infants and Families Los Angeles Practical support and somatic grounding sessions for Black families during pregnancy and early parenthood. Black Mamas Birthing Tour Location: Los Angeles, CA

Date/Time: April 12| 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Host: Black Women for Wellness, check https://www.blackinfantsandfamilies.org/black_mamas_birthing_tour

Details: An educational tour designed to inform families about birthing options and culturally appropriate care access.

The Southwest (Texas)

Black Mamas ATX Summit Launch Location: Austin, TX

Date/Time: April 11

Host: Black Mamas ATX & Austin Public Health

Details: A leadership summit focused on reforming local health systems and achieving fair healthcare access across Texas.

The Midwest (Missouri & Illinois)

3rd Annual Centering Joy in the Black Birthing Experience Conference Location: SIUE Health Sciences Building, St. Louis Metro Area

Date/Time: April 11| 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Details: A professional and community conference discussing birth equity and culturally competent care solutions.

The Northeast (New York)

Walking for Our Mothers Location: Drummer’s Grove (Prospect Park), Brooklyn, NY

Date/Time: April 11| 11:00 AM

Details: A community solidarity walk honoring Black mothers and demanding improved maternal health outcomes.

Drummer’s Grove (Prospect Park), Brooklyn, NY April 11| 11:00 AM A community solidarity walk honoring Black mothers and demanding improved maternal health outcomes.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Mamas Matter To Begin 10th Annual Maternal Health Week ‘Rooted In Justice And Joy’