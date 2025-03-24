Matthew Knowles Calls Ye ‘Stupid’ For Offensive Comments On Jay-Z And Beyonce’s Children

Matthew Knowles has spoken out on Ye’s controversial social media posts about his grandchildren..

In the since-deleted post, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West called the Jay-Ze and Beyoncé’s 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, a slur for people with mental disabilities. He also claimed that their superstar parents conceived them through in vitro fertilization.

“Wait has anyone ever seen Jay Z and Beyoncé’s younger kids,” the rapper said before referring to the children in an offensive manner.

While the couple remained silent, Knowles shared his thoughts on the issue with TMZ. “People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry,” he said in the March 21 interview. “I’m hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs in terms of mental health.”

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, subtly addressed the controversy through her frequent “Corny Joke Time” posts. In her since-edited caption, she spoke about staying classy despite “the face of ignorance and evil.”

“Corny joke, time! It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper,” wrote the children’s grandmother. “This battle is not mine, but the Lord’s, I know that God has got this.”

Clearly, neither member of the Knowles family appreciated Jay-Z’s former collaborator’s slanderous remarks. In another post to X, Ye also listed Jay-Z as one of the many people who “betrayed” him.

The disgraced rapper previously used his newly regained platform on X to spew anti-Semitic hate. The ongoing issue also comes as Ye rolls out his new album, Bully, which features his son Saint West in an accompanying short film.

