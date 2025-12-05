Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Maurice DuBois Exits CBS, Leaving ‘Evening News’ With No Anchors, ‘Moving On’ Maurice DuBois is leaving CBS after more than 20 years at the network and less than a year co-anchoring "CBS Evening News."







Maurice DuBois has announced his departure from CBS, leaving CBS Evening News without any anchors following John Dickerson’s exit.

DuBois, who joined CBS Evening News in January, announced his departure on Instagram on Dec. 4, reflecting on his distinguished two decades with the network.

“Moving On: December 18th is the day of my last broadcast at CBS News,” he captioned a slide of memories from his time at the network. “It has been the Honor of a Lifetime. 21 years altogether, including my time at WCBS-TV in New York City. What a privilege! To be welcomed into your homes night after night, delivering the news / meeting extraordinary people and telling their stories. I’ll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships and amazing memories.”

DuBois’s exit comes after Dickerson announced his departure in October. The two had co-anchored the CBS Evening News since January, giving them less than a year together.

DuBois, 59, joined CBS in 2004 and served as co-anchor for CBS News New York at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. before being promoted to co-anchor of CBS Evening News, part of the network’s effort to “reimagine and redesign” the program while showcasing top talent each night. Before this role, he frequently filled in as anchor for CBS Evening News and contributed reports to 60 Minutes Sports and CBS Sunday Morning. He has also guest-hosted CBS Mornings (formerly CBS This Morning), 48 Hours, and CBS News’ streaming platform.

Ahead of DuBois’ announcement, reports indicated that Bari Weiss—named editor in chief of CBS News by parent company Paramount’s CEO David Ellison in October—has been actively recruiting anchor talent from outside the network, suggesting limited promotion opportunities internally. CBS has not yet named successors to fill the anchor desk once famously held by Walter Cronkite.

“Maurice has long represented what we do best at CBS News and Stations,” Tom Cibrowski, the president and executive editor of CBS News, said in a statement. “For more than two decades, he has delivered the day’s biggest stories from our studios in New York and in the field. Maurice is deeply valued and respected as a journalist by all of us, and we wish him much success. It is my hope that we can work together again. We will have more details on the next chapter of CBS Evening News in the near future.”

