Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn BET’s Scott Mills’ Era Comes To A Close As Louis Carr Becomes New President Paramount has named Louis Carr as BET’s new President, following Scott Mills’ announcement that he is stepping down after 23 years at the helm.







Paramount has selected Louis Carr to lead BET as its new president, replacing Scott Mills, who has been at the helm for 23 years, the company announced in a press release.

Announced on Dec. 3, the same day Mills confirmed his departure, the appointment caps Carr’s 39-year tenure at BET. Throughout his career, he helped transform multicultural advertising by bridging the network with global corporations, ultimately positioning BET as the leading platform for Black audiences worldwide.

“BET and its commitment to Black and Brown communities has been my life’s work. It’s a privilege to lead the brand to the next level of excellence and impact,” Carr said in a statement.

A powerhouse behind the scenes for decades, Carr has generated billions in ad sales for BET. He has spearheaded major partnerships with companies like Procter & Gamble, Walmart, Unilever, McDonald’s, Meta, and Toyota, directing their investments toward diverse communities. His expertise across linear, digital, and social media helped establish BET’s industry-leading database of insights on Black consumers.

Carr’s data-first philosophy has guided content, campaigns, and strategy for brands pursuing both results and cultural resonance. He’ll now build on his long-standing leadership at BET in his new role as president, reporting directly to George Cheeks, Chair of TV Media at Paramount.

“Louis’ leadership has been integral to BET’s success for nearly four decades,” said Cheeks. “His vision for the future will drive innovation, deepen BET’s cultural impact, and position the brand for continued growth.”

Mills, who served as the president and CEO of BET Media Group, overseeing the BET cable network, BET+, and BET Studios, issued a lengthy statement announcing his departure and highlighting the network’s major milestones under his leadership.

“After 23 years at BET, I’ve made the difficult decision to step down as president and CEO. Leading this extraordinary brand and serving the Black community alongside all of you has been an incredible honor and privilege,” Mills said. “Your talent, passion, and unwavering commitment to BET’s mission have driven all that we’ve accomplished as a team. As I reflect on our journey, I’m deeply proud of what we’ve built.”

