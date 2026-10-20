Image: U.S. Congress, Public Domain Politics by Selena Hill Rep. Maxine Waters Fights To Keep House Financial Services Leadership Role Concerns about her age, fundraising, and the need for generational change are fueling a debate among Democrats over who should lead the party’s financial services agenda







Allies for Rep. Maxine Waters are rallying to help her retain her leadership position on the House Financial Services Committee.

The 88-year-old California House representative’s effort to remain the committee’s top Democrat comes as Reps. Sean Casten, 54, and Bill Foster, 71, of Illinois have emerged as potential challengers, according to POLITICO. Concerns among some Democrats about Waters’ age and fundraising abilities have contributed to calls for a leadership transition. Some lawmakers argue that the party’s senior members should make room for a younger generation to lead. Waters, however, says she’s still up for the job despite her age.

“If you take a look at my energy and what I do—I am Auntie Maxine,” Waters told Politico in March. “I’m the one who popularized ‘reclaiming my time.’ … I don’t know who’s got more energy, more concern. And so, Maxine Waters seems to be doing alright.”

The debate comes as Democrats confront questions about their leadership pipeline and how best to position the party for future elections. Fundraising remains a critical measure of political influence and helps lawmakers support campaigns. Concerns about a leader’s fundraising capacity can therefore factor into internal contests for influential committee positions.

But seniority and experience remain important considerations. Waters has led Democrats on the Financial Services Committee since 2013 and previously served as its chair when Democrats controlled the House. Her supporters are working to secure backing from colleagues, while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other Democratic leaders have maintained a neutral stance in the contest, according to Semafor.

The leadership dispute carries implications for business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors because the committee oversees banking, securities, housing, and other areas of financial policy. Its leaders help determine which issues receive congressional attention through hearings, legislation, and investigations.

Small business lending is one area where the committee’s priorities could matter. Entrepreneurs often rely on loans and lines of credit to launch companies, purchase equipment, hire employees, and expand operations. Access to information about lending decisions can help policymakers assess whether financial institutions are serving business owners equitably.

Waters has supported greater transparency in small business lending, including implementation of Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The provision requires financial institutions to collect specified information about small business credit applications, helping regulators and researchers examine lending patterns.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy,” Waters said in a statement published by House Financial Services Committee Democrats.

The committee’s work also encompasses housing affordability, consumer financial protections, digital assets and oversight of major financial institutions. Those issues can affect entrepreneurs through borrowing costs, access to capital, payment technology, and the financial resources available to employees and customers.

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