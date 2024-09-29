Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Maya Rudolph Returns As Kamala Harris On Saturday Night Live Season 50 Debut Rudolph returned to SNL in the fan-favorite role for its season debut.







Maya Rudolph has returned to her role as Madame Vice President. The comedic actress took on the role as Kamala Harris in Saturday Night Live’s Season 50 opening episode.

Rudolph took on the fan-favorite role during the show’s cold open on Sept. 28. The episode, hosted by “Hacks” actress Jean Smart with musical guest Jelly Roll, featured Rudolph making her satirical return to politics. In the skit, the actress channeled the Democratic presidential nominee’s signature phrases and quirks while speaking at a rally.

Paying tribute to Harris’ entrance walk, Rudolph entered the scene with a cover of Beyoncé’s “Freedom” playing. The actress started the skit off with a bang, making a nod to Harris’ viral “coconut tree” phrase.

“Well, well, well. Look who fell out of that coconut tree,” she began the monologue.

She continued, “Well, your fun aunt has returned. The fund has been rebooted… I am so happy to be campaigning in whatever swing state I’m in, which I will just refer to as Wisconsin-Pennsylv-Georgia because I am going to protect your Va-Georgia.”

Rudolph poked fun at critiques about Harris’ “vague” policies while referencing some major hits in the pop music department.

“You see, my campaign is like the Sabrina Carpenter song ‘Espresso,’” expressed Rudolph as the Vice president. “The lyrics are vague but the vibe slaps.”

Before introducing actors playing Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, and the Second Gentlemen, Doug Emhoff, Rudolph used the Presidential nominee’s popular slogan.

“Now this election is about moving forward,” she added. “You see, Donald Trump is stuck in the past. But it’s like I say to my husband Doug when he leaves his phone at the Chili’s, ‘We are not going back!’”

Rudolph played Harris in previous seasons of SNL, starting in 2019. She later won an Emmy in 2020 for her first performance as host, making her return welcomed by long-time viewers. While initially unclear if she would come back, CNN confirmed she would reprise the role throughout the 2024 election season.

As SNL begins its 50th season, fans can expect to see more of Rudolph taking on the iconic role.

