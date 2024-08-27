NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put ‘Money In Your Pockets’

After legislation proposing a modest increase to New York-based Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in February, recipients are poised to potentially receive more money—an additional $500—via various city programs they may have been unaware they qualify for.

According to Newsweek, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced Aug. 26 that the city will launch a “Money in Your Pockets” initiative across 20 New York neighborhoods, in an effort to make living in the city more affordable.

New York residents have access to a suite of programs and initiatives that can help ease the burden of their cost of living, particularly those in low-income situations. However, many of the city’s programs remain underutilized, and Adams’ office wants those citizens plugged into programs they qualify for.

Our administration is helping put MONEY back into the pockets of working-class New Yorkers. From cutting child care costs to expanding tax credits and affordable internet, we've found dozens of ways to save eligible New Yorkers money.



“Today, we are launching our ‘Money in Your Pockets’ initiative to help New Yorkers find out which benefits they are eligible for and build on the billions of dollars we have helped put into the pockets of hard-working families,” Adams said in a statement. “We are building a city that expands opportunity and prosperity to every neighborhood and community because New Yorkers deserve their fair share, and we’re going to deliver that to them.”

According to a press release issued by Adams’ office, the program is, first and foremost, an education program that will seek to connect New Yorkers with the services they are eligible for through programs such as Big Apple Connect, Fair Fares, and the Earned Income Tax Credit among others.

According to Adams’ Chief of Staff Camille Joseph Varlack, “By connecting New Yorkers directly to critical resources and support, we’re taking another major step toward making our city more livable for everyone.”

Anne Williams-Isom, deputy mayor for Health and Human Services, said the emphasis on door-knocking in neighborhoods is aimed at connecting people with resources. She also encouraged New York residents to take time to learn about services that may benefit them.

