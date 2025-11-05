News by Kandiss Edwards Mayor Andre Dickens ‘Got Something To Say’ And Has 4 More Years To Say It After Election Victory







Mayor Andre Dickens will continue guiding the city of Atlanta after winning his reelection on Nov. 4.

Dickens secured more than 50% of the vote in his four-way race. The number of votes in such a crowded race is a testament to the mayor’s favorability and hard work over the past four years. During his acceptance speech posted to social media, Mayor Dickens gave a shoutout to his predecessors, Maynard Jackson, Andrew Young, Shirley Franklin, and Kaseem Reid.

Dickens credited staff, volunteers, and city workers for their contributions to the “group project of Atlanta” during his first term.

“Your hard work and dedication is what this group project is all about,” Dickens said.

The mayor spoke about more than just the issues at home in Georgia. He took a moment to acknowledge the instability residents are facing due to the current government shutdown. Dickens was highly critical of the current administration, condemning its decision to remodel the White House as citizens lost essential benefits such as SNAP. Still, Dickens says that even if the federal government refuses to consider the well-being of its people, cities like Atlanta will.

“Cities are being called upon to fill that gap, and Atlanta is coming together to take care of our people that are in need. When the federal government don’t stand up for the people of Atlanta, the people of Georgia, the people of America—just like we’ve always done, we will.”

While there are no guarantees in politics, Dickens ran his second campaign with a solid track record full of productive resident-centered initiatives. Under his tenure, Atlanta saw a 46% drop in violent crime from 2023 to 2024. More than half of Dickens’s targeted 20,000 affordable-housing units are already under construction or constructed. His housing initiatives for the unhoused have been successful. The mayor partnered with Invest Atlanta to open Azalea Fresh, the city’s first municipal grocery store, and more.

“The city got stabilized during my term, unified during my term, and is on a path that everybody can want to come here to raise a family,” he said.

Indeed, Atlanta has risen in desirability as it climbs the national superlatives lists: “No.1 Smartest City and No. 1 Most Educated City.”

