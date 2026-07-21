Photo credit: Bingjiefu He Politics by Selena Hill Mayor Mamdani Unveils 23 Proposals To Reshape NYC Rental Market The sweeping plan aims to strengthen tenant protections, crack down on negligent landlords, and make renting more accessible.







New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is proposing a sweeping overhaul of the city’s rental housing system, unveiling a 23-point roadmap that could transform how tenants secure apartments, report unsafe living conditions, and hold landlords accountable.

The recommendations, outlined in the city’s 67-page Rental Ripoff Recap released July 17, stem from five public hearings held across the five boroughs between February and April. According to amNY, the more than 2,400 New Yorkers who participated repeatedly complained about pests, mold, leaks, and inadequate repairs.

Among the report’s most closely watched proposals is a potential overhaul of New York City’s longstanding rental screening process. The administration is considering legislation that would require landlords to choose between running a credit check and requiring applicants to earn at least four times the monthly rent rather than imposing both requirements.

“A credit check can be prohibitive, especially for people who are very low-income New Yorkers,” said Cea Weaver, who serves as the executive director of the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants, reports amNY. She added that the current system can also disadvantage renters who receive housing assistance or lack an established credit history.

The administration is also exploring requiring landlords or brokers to pay for credit checks rather than applicants. Another proposal would recognize tenant unions in rental buildings, creating a framework for organized tenant groups to negotiate with landlords. While tenants already have the legal right to organize, the city currently has no standardized process defining how tenant organizations are recognized or how property owners should engage with them.

“Just as we know that a union in the workplace can improve people’s working conditions … we think the same thing is true in buildings,” Weaver said.

The report also proposes requiring disclosure labels on apartment listings that use AI-generated or digitally altered images, citing concerns that misleading photos waste renters’ time and money. The city also plans to work with listing platforms such as StreetEasy and Zillow to enforce the rules once finalized.

Additional recommendations include expanding the list of housing violations tenants can cite when withholding rent, increasing penalties for landlords who falsely certify repairs, requiring inspectors to visit every apartment that has reported a heat complaint, and installing compact elevators in older walk-up buildings.

Not all of the proposals will take effect immediately. While some administrative changes could begin later this year, others—including credit screening reforms and expanded enforcement authority—will require City Council approval or additional rulemaking.

Despite criticism from landlord groups, who have argued the process unfairly favors tenants, Weaver defended the proposals.

“I believe it’s good for everybody,” she said, adding that stronger enforcement and faster inspections would ultimately benefit both tenants and responsible property owners.

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