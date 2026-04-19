Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Obama And NYC Mayor Mamdani Read, Sing With Bronx Preschoolers To Hype Childcare Push Obama officially met the famed mayor as the two sang songs and read books to NYC pre-schoolers.







Barack Obama and Zohran Mamdani are officially partners in storytime.

The two political figures met for the first time to read to New York City pre-schoolers at an early childhood center in the Bronx. CNN reported that the duo came together April 18 for the event, reading from a children’s book to the students and the public’s amusement.

The link-up comes as Mamdani rolls out applications for the city’s 2-k program, calling in big names to help promote the expanded universal childcare initiative. Obama opted to lend his skills to the program, singing “Wheels on the Bus” with Mamdani to the young children.

Barack Obama and Zohran Mamdani sing ‘Wheels on the Bus’ at a childcare center in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/mdra2jCsJa — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 18, 2026

“In between singing wheels on the bus, the two leaders discussed the Mayor’s vision for the City and the importance of giving New York’s Cutest the strongest start possible,” shared Mamdani press secretary Joe Calvello in a statement.

Mamdani has ambitious plans to fulfill his promises to New Yorkers, one of which is an expansion of universal childcare. The program will enable thousands of local families to participate in the initiative, providing parents and children with the opportunity to grow. He also teamed up with Bronx-born rapper Cardi B to further promote the program.

The two leaders met in private before joining the classroom, finally holding a meeting since Mamdani’s appointment this January. With their schedules aligning, Obama and Mamdani decided to spend time with New York City’s smallest residents.

However, Obama and Mamdani did not speak with reporters about their shared engagement. Instead, they kept their conversations kid-friendly, bypassing the press on their way out.

While Obama did not endorse Mamdani during his 2025 campaign, he had reportedly reached out to the elected official upon his win in November. Obama instilled advice for his upcoming term, emphasizing the importance of hiring officials who are dedicated to helping New York and fulfilling his vision for the city.

Obama, however, is not the only president Mamdani has cozied up to. Surprisingly, the Democratic socialist has a relatively good relationship with current commander-in-chief Donald Trump. The two have met and spoken several times since Mamdani took office, with Trump having initially high thoughts about the NYC mayor.

However, their relationship may have taken a dent as Mamdani rolls out another one of his promises, taxing the rich. Trump criticized the pied-à-terre tax, accusing the mayor of “destroying New York” with his proposition. The policy places a tax on NYC homeowners who do not primarily reside in the city, and have second properties that value at over $5 million.

Despite the backlash, Mamdani remained unfazed as he continues to put his plans into action across New York City.

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