Mayweather and the Zeus Network Announce Exclusive Partnership For Exhibition Fight

Floyd Mayweather, one of the greatest boxers of all time, has announced an exclusive partnership with The Zeus Network for his upcoming exhibition fight against Aaron “the Joker” Chalmers on Feb. 25, 2023. The bout will be available exclusively for streaming and Pay-Per-View on The Zeus Network. Pre-sales for the fight begin Feb. 1.

The partnership between Mayweather and The Zeus Network will bring the highly-anticipated exhibition fight to the O2 Arena in London, where fans can witness Mayweather’s signature style and power in the ring.

“I am excited to partner with The Zeus Network for my exhibition fight,” shares Mayweather. “I know they will help bring the event to a wider audience and I can’t wait to get back in the ring and put on a great show for the fans.”

The Zeus Network will have exclusive distribution rights to the event and will work closely with Mayweather and High Roller Entertainment to promote and market the fight across all available media channels.

Founder and CEO of The Zeus Network Lemuel Plummer, shares, “We are thrilled to be working with Floyd Mayweather for this exhibition fight, his talent and skill in the ring are unmatched, and we can’t wait to bring this event to our Zeus fans around the world.”

“We are thrilled to announce that we have secured the exclusive global distribution rights for this exhibition fight. This is a major move for us and demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest quality content to our global viewers. We can’t wait for fight night,” shares,” Executive Producer Daryl Farmer.

Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. is an American boxing promoter and former professional boxer. He c\owns a team in the NASCAR Cup Series named The Money Team Racing. As a professional boxer, he competed between 1996 and 2017, retiring with an undefeated record and winning 15 major world championships from super featherweight to light middleweight.

“Working with The Zeus Network is a great partnership opportunity and I’m excited to be associated with young Black businessmen such as myself and cannot wait to see what the future holds,” shares Money Team Executive James McNair.

For more information, visit TheZeusNetwork.com.