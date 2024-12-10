News by Sharelle Burt Nadja Bellan-White Will Continue To Lead M&C Saatchi Group North America As CEO Bellan-White reminisced on the ways she has helped businesses embrace a new way of thinking.







Global creative solutions company M&C Saatchi Group SS+K announced that Nadja Bellan-White will continue as CEO of the North America division.

The organization’s Global CEO, Zaid Al-Qassab, said Bellan-White’s “breadth of experience” makes her the ideal candidate for the prestigious position. She has held the role since January 2024, responsible for leading the network’s growth within the U.S. and overseeing more integration of its agencies. By working with other U.S. regional leaders, the CEO will uplift the agency’s specific talents to help build and deploy custom teams designed to solve its clients’ most important business challenges.

“This appointment represents the continued evolution of our U.S. businesses and a strategic shift to a region-specific model that we’ve successfully deployed in other parts of the world,” Al-Qassab said.

“Nadja’s breadth of experience as an integrated agency leader, her balance of creative and commercial experience, and overall passion for our clients make her a perfect fit for this role.”

According to Adweek, before joining M&C Saatchi Group, she served as global chief marketing officer at Vice Media Group for three years. However, her agency experience goes back years as a team member at various organizations, including nine years at Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide, where she built relationships with clients such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Coca-Cola, LG Electronics, Siemens, and Unilever—with a focus on Dove.

Before leaving, Bellan-White became executive partner and WPP team leader.

Under her new leadership, Bellan-White’s region includes M&C Saatchi Clear, the consultancy that uses data and analytics to help brands unlock growth, M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment, a full-service PR and influencer agency, Saatchi Performance, which serves brands through performance channels, focusing on mobile, digital marketing and experience design agency, M&C Saatchi MCD and Fluency, which is a part of M&C Saatchi Group that delivers insight, foresight, and oversight solutions.

In a statement, Bellan-White reminisced on the ways she has helped businesses embrace a new way of thinking, something she hopes as a new leader she can help M&C Saatchi Group SS+K do.

“Throughout my career, I have led businesses to embrace new ways of working, breakthrough in fast-changing cultural environments, and build teams that can grow and adapt to real-time changes in the marketplace,” she said.

“As M&C Saatchi prepares to really put a stake in the ground in the U.S., I look forward to partnering with our US leaders to pull the best talent from each agency to create new and innovative ways of working across disciplines to provide clients not just with advertising or marketing services but with a full suite of tailored business solutions designed for their unique needs.”

