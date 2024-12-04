Women by Stacy Jackson Car Pros CFO Shirley Jones Honored With 2024 ‘Women in Retail’ Award Shirley Jones' strategies as CFO have contributed to the success of Car Pros growth from a small used car lot to a leading automotive group.







Congratulations are in order for Car Pros Automotive Group CFO Shirley Jones following her recognition as a 2024 “Women in Retail” award recipient from Cherokee Media Group.

“We are so proud of Shirley, not only for this well-deserved award, but for her commitment and dedication to Car Pros and, by extension, the automotive industry,” said Car Pros CEO Matthew Phillips in a press release. “Her career journey is a shining example of how the power of hard work and opportunity can come together to create success. Congratulations Shirley. You make us all proud.” Jones received her recognition on Nov. 20 during a Leadership Luncheon at Used Car Week 2024. The Car Pros CFO and other honorees gathered in Scottsdale, Arizona, to receive the award designated to leaders across auto industry retail.

Jones started at Car Pros Automotive Group in 2005 as an Office Manager. In 2018, she was promoted to Chief Financial Officer to oversee all financial operations for the leading automotive sales company, including IT, HR, and Compliance and Risk Management operations. Her collaborative strategies across dealership departments contributed to Car Pros’ success as the 48th top dealership group and the No. 1 Kia retailer in the U.S., retailing over 175,000 new Kia models. Car Pros dealerships also represent Hyundai, Honda, BMW, and MINI, accumulating over $1B in annual sales. Phillips said Jones “has worked to cultivate confidence and motivation in our employees to help to change lives while also having a positive impact on customers.”

As a 2024 “Women in Retail” panelist, Jones shared her leadership advice with other women who aspire to maneuver into the C-suite of the automotive industry. “It was an honor to join this session at Used Car Week, where I shared my experiences in this great industry and had the opportunity to encourage women to find their voice, take risks, be their advocates, and have confidence in their value and worth,” she said. The CFO stated on LinkedIn that she is always willing to discuss the industry and share her best practices with peers.

Jones specializes in auto finance, auto franchise retail, car dealer perspective, and women in the automotive industry. She spearheaded the dealership group’s charity “Car Pros Cares.” Through the initiative, Car Pros has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to local food banks, shelters, and other organizations. In February, Car Pros Kia, in Huntington Beach, California, recognized Jones for dedication and contributions to the team for over two decades.

Car Gurus sponsored the sixth annual “Women in Retail” award.

