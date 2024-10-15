McDonald’s Elevates Black Fashion Designers With ‘Show Up And Show Out In Black’ Initiative 

With only 7.3% of U.S. fashion designers identifying as Black, McDonald’s is looking to bridge the fashion industry’s diversity gap.

The international fast food chain’s Black & Positively Golden (B&PG) Change of Fashion program launched its “Show Up and Show Out in Black” Initiative during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) in September, but its mission to support and highlight diverse designers extends beyond fashion’s biggest month.

Through the B&PG program and its latest initiative, five Black designers became the proteges of seasoned fashion insiders. These professionals, such as LaQuan Smith, shared insight to gain accessibility into the industry.

At this year’s NYFW, these insiders held a meet and greet as well as a symposium to speak on their stories. Accompanying this was the “Show Up and Show Out in Black” movement. All events remain geared toward promoting the future generations of Black trailblazers in fashion.

“Having witnessed the challenges and underrepresentation that Black designers face in the fashion industry, I am thrilled to advocate for their incredible talent through McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Change of Fashion program,” said journalist and former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth, in a press release. “During New York Fashion Week, a highly coveted time on the fashion calendar, I look forward to seeing fans join the Show Up and Show Out in Black movement by using their style and platforms to support Black designers. It’s time to celebrate the community’s contributions and drive meaningful change toward a more inclusive fashion industry.”

McDonald’s also partnered with Black Owned Everything for fans to patronize these clothing brands. Those on the platform who make a purchase can also receive a “Show Up and Show Out in Black” badge, spreading awareness of the movement.

“It’s time for the industry to shine a light and pay homage to the incredible creativity, tenacity, and accomplishments of Black fashion designers,” said Black Owned Everything founder Zerina Akers. “Black Owned Everything is proud to champion McDonald’s Show Up and Show Out in Black movement in celebration of Black-owned businesses, community, and inclusion.”

One can learn more ways to support and hear these rising designers’ journeys through ChangeofFashion.com.

