Legal by Sharelle B. McNair Judge Greenlights Racial Bias Lawsuit Against McDonald’s Over ‘Angry Black Women’ Claims Former executives Victoria Guster-Hines and Domineca Neal allege racial slurs, bias, and retaliation after raising complaints at the fast-food company.







A federal judge from Chicago gave two Black women who are former McDonald’s vice presidents the green light to move forward with claims against the fast-food giant after they accused the chain of subjecting them to racial slurs and criticism because they were Black women, and allegedly forcing them out ‌for complaining, Reuters reported.

U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland approved the suit to move forward after the former executives, Victoria Guster-Hines and Domineca Neal, in a 2020 suit outlined that the regional president had once criticized “Black woman attitude” and described one of the plaintiffs and other employees ​as “angry Black women,” saying it was enough for a hostile work environment claim to move forward. “Courts confronted with accusations regarding ‘angry Black ⁠women’ have noted that this epithet carries significant harm with it,” especially when made by a supervisor, Rowland wrote.

However, the judge dismissed claims from Guster-Hines and Neal that they were passed over for a promotion within McDonald’s, saying there wasn’t enough evidence that they were the best candidates for the positions.

A Mickey D’s spokesperson seemed to be pleased with the dismissal saying, “the evidence will show the remaining claims against McDonald’s USA are ​without merit” but this suit adds to the lengthy list of discriminatory claims against the home of the Big Mac.

In 2025, McDonald’s settled ⁠on undisclosed terms with a former Black security executive who also claimed he was pushed out after criticizing CEO Chris Kempczinski after he allegedly blamed the parents of a girl shot in a McDonald’s drive-thru for her death via text.

Kempczinski later apologized publicly ,saying the texts “reveal my narrow worldview that I have to work hard to correct.”

Media conglomerate CEO Byron Allen launched a $110 billion suit accusing the fast-food chain of ​shutting Black-owned media out from a majority of the company’s advertising budget. With the terms being restricted, McDonald’s later announced it would include buying ads from Allen’s companies.

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