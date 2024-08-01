Women by Stacy Jackson Deryl McKissack Says Employees At Her Multimillion-Dollar Firm Must Be ‘Hungry, Humble, Smart’ Before Deryl McKissack welcomes a new hire, she makes sure they align with the company's three-word mantra: humble, hungry, smart.









Deryl McKissack, founder and CEO of the construction management and design firm McKissack & McKissack, is keen on hiring employees who are trustworthy, team players capable of upholding her firm’s mission.

The 63-year-old entrepreneur runs her Washington D.C.-based business in alignment with three words: hungry, humble, and smart. The mantra, which she told her LinkedIn audience is inspired by the “three virtues” from business expert Patrick Lencioni’s book, The Ideal Team Player, is significant to the development of her team as it ensures members remain devoted to the company’s mission.

McKissack & McKissack is centered on growth, diversity, and innovation. The CEO said employees at her firm have “an insatiable appetite for success,” and team members should always be looking forward to new opportunities. The businesswoman runs a multimillion-dollar empire, which BLACK ENTERPRISE previously noted boasts an iconic portfolio that includes the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. So, of course, during hiring seasons, she searches for employees who are adaptable, flexible, and agile.

“Humility drives us to make decisions for the collective good, removing any and all ego from our process,” she stated.

The founder told CNBC that when she made the decision to extend her firm’s mission beyond the physical work and center it around the “betterment of mankind,” she started to see major changes. Talents at McKissack & McKissack are expected to align with a workplace environment of team players. A person who doesn’t work well with others is a major red flag for the businesswoman. The individual personalities of her firm’s employees matter to help weed out conflict between team members and any workers who her clients may not take well to. “If I don’t want to be in their presence, then no one wants to be in their presence, usually” she said.

Her own personality is a testament to the warm and inviting characteristics she expects from her team. Last year, she introduced #ThreeQuestionsWithDeryl, a fun and informative Q&A session on Instagram where she took time to address questions about the company from her followers and bring light to any topics they suggested. Bringing her fun personality to the platform as she discussed her perspective on topical events allowed her to connect with industry peers and the community on a more personal level.

Individuals who uphold the qualities of the McKissack & McKissack mantra reassure the CEO that following their hiring, they will maintain the emotional intelligence that she values for the company’s success. She expects managers to have integrity, give proper credit to their team members, and recognize the value other team members add to their success. “…That inability to appreciate other people’s contributions is…anti-collaborative,” the CEO said.

