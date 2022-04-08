Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Reach Divorce Settlement

In his filings, he also states there are no issues of child, spousal, or partner support and he is not asking for any money, property, costs, or attorney fees from the Prodigal Son actress.

The judge has yet to sign off on the dissolution.

The couple who met on the set of the 2011 film Jumping the Broom, took their relationship to another level when they got engaged in May 2012 and then eventually got married in June 2012.

In a joint statement that was shared on Franklin’s Instagram page, the couple didn’t blame each other and stated that “there’s no one at fault” for the decision to divorce.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” said the 40-year-old Good and the 73-year-old Franklin in a written statement. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”