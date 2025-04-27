Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Meagan Good Tapped To Inspire Graduates At Old Dominion University’s 2025 Commencement Good will speak in front of an estimated 2,000-plus ODU undergraduates.







Actress and director Meagan Good, 43, has been chosen to speak at Old Dominion University’s 142nd Commencement ceremonies on May 9 and 10. Held in Norfolk, Virginia, the celebrations will also feature remarks from John Ford, professor of Marketing and International Business, Eminent Scholar, and Haislip Rohrer Fellow at ODU.

The president of ODU, Brian O. Hemphill, said in a statement, “We are honored to welcome Meagan Good to Old Dominion University.”

He continued, “The Class of 2025 has worked hard to get to this pivotal moment in their lives, and hearing about Ms. Good’s remarkable career and message of self-empowerment will propel them to step out into the world inspired and ready to make a difference.”

As of now, just over 2,000 students are set and registered to attend the ceremony with Good as their commencement speaker.

The ceremony is for undergraduate students and will take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 10 at Kornblau Field in S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Good will celebrate ODU graduates of the “Batten College of Engineering and Technology, the Darden College of Education and Professional Studies, the Ellmer College of Health Sciences, the Ellmer School of Nursing, the Strome College of Business, the College of Arts and Letters, the College of Sciences, the School of Cybersecurity and the School of Data Science.”

John Ford will speak at the Advanced Degree Ceremony for graduate students in all of ODU’s colleges the night before on May 9.

Good began her career originally as a child actor in “Eve’s Bayou.” She began to make a name for herself, working in television shows, music videos, and big-budget feature films such as the multimillion-dollar franchises “Think Like a Man” series and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.”

Good notably plays the lead role in Tracy Oliver’s critically acclaimed series titled “Harlem” on Amazon. She has been nominated for a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on the Amazon exclusive.

RELATED CONTENT: Jonathan Majors Secretly Marries Meagan Good Days Ahead Of ‘Magazine Dreams’ Coming Out