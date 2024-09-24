by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Meagan Good Reveals How Being Pretty Stopped Her From Getting Some Acting Roles Good shared these revelations while on Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Maday's podcast, "The Best Podcast Ever."







Meagan Good is getting real about her experience with pretty privilege. The actress spoke about how being pretty hurt her during the audition process.

Good shared these revelations while on Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Maday’s podcast, The Best Podcast Ever. The 43-year-old actress revealed that while her looks have helped her career, some casting directors would deem her too pretty for certain roles, as reported by The Jasmine Brand. The Culture Files re-shared footage of the conversation.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve walked into something and I’ve had an audition, and they were like, ‘She was great, but we just don’t realistically believe her as this character because she’s a pretty girl.’ And I’m like, how can you determine what that character should look like or even what I will look like when I [take the role.]”

Good added that the filmmakers were concerned that people would not “buy” the fact that the leading man could be with someone of her beauty. However, Good has not let those instances stunt her desire to create art. She emphasized that she has no desire to be famous, besides the few perks.

“I know that what I want to put in the world has never been about being famous,” explained the actress. “And also, I don’t have a desire to be famous. I don’t mind getting through the airport quicker, I will say that.”

She added, “I don’t mind the perks. But just [with] as many perks come with it, come the other things as well or the abuses. Whatever it may be.”

Thankfully for Good, being pretty has not hindered her career too severely. The actress revels in this new era of her life, including her starring role in Tyler Perry’s 2024 film Divorce In the Black. On the romance side, her relationship with fellow actor Jonathan Majors also continues.