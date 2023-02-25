Meagan Good Shares Desire to Star in Eartha Kitt Biopic, ‘I Identify With A Lot of Her Ideals’

Meagan Good desires to play the late great Eartha Kitt in a biopic. Her reasoning might highlight how the Harlem star feels about relationships after her divorce from Devon Franklin.

Good appeared on SiriusXM Urban View’s The Clay Cane Show, opening up about her dream role to play Kitt in a biopic.

“I loved how she [Eartha Kitt] said, ‘Compromise, compromise for what? For what? For who?’” Good said, referencing an old interview clip of Kitt that has made its rounds on social media.

The saying and mindset resonate with the Think Like A Man star as she believes “compromise” is a natural part of a relationship with someone who “genuinely loves you.”

“I get that because to me, I just feel like when someone genuinely loves you – I think compromise is a natural thing,” Good explained.

“But I don’t think it’s something that you should be asked to do. I think it should be an authentic thing that you want to do that is not expected of you. It just happens naturally.”

“I’m a big believer of just letting people be exactly who they are, the fullness of their authenticity,” she continued. “I think that’s because that’s what I desire as well, but I think everybody deserves that. And so I really identify with a lot of Eartha Kitt’s ideals.”

Good and Franklin finalized their divorce in June 2022 after nearly 10 years of marriage, Us Weekly reports. Both stars have remained mum about the cause of the split while subtly referencing their divorce in interviews and appearances.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself,” she shared during the Jan. 24 episode of The View. “I’ve rediscovered myself in a lot of ways.”

In the SiriusXM interview, Good also opened up about her past desires to play Aaliyah and Whitney Houston in film biopics. She also touched on the possibility of a sequel to the 1997 film Eve’s Bayou, saying she and co-star Jurnee Smollet have discussed it.

“We’ve talked about it a lot. But I think sometimes when something is so special, I don’t know if it’s a good idea to touch it,” Good said. “But that would be up to Miss Kasi [Lemmons]. If she ever said she wanted to do it, I think all of us would jump on board.”