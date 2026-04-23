News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Medical Marijuana To Be Reclassified To Schedule III Substance, Expanding Opportunities For Use The drug would be officially reclassified as a Schedule III substance, listing its status among painkillers.







The U.S. Justice Department has moved forward with reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous substance.

NBC News reports that the Justice Department will reclassify state-licensed medical marijuana. The substance is currently listed as a Schedule I drug on the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche shared on X about the Trump administration’s push to immediately reschedule the drug. The result would expand opportunities in the growing cannabis industry and its medical usage.

Under the decisive leadership of @POTUS, this Department of Justice is delivering on his promise to improve American healthcare. This includes:



• Immediately rescheduling FDA-approved marijuana and state-licensed marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule IIl



• Ordering a new,… pic.twitter.com/DUtqKQgavl — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) April 23, 2026

“These actions will enable more targeted, rigorous research into marijuana’s safety and efficacy, expanding patients’ access to treatments and empowering doctors to make better-informed healthcare decisions,” wrote Blanche.

Currently, marijuana is deemed a Schedule I drug, detailed as “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse,” according to the DEA. Now, the Marijuana Policy Project confirmed that the substance’s official switch to a Schedule III classification would list it among the likes of painkillers and testosterone.

According to Yahoo Finance, this reclassification would have several impacts on medical marijuana usage. This issuance would pave the way for further research into its medicinal potential, enabling more healthcare professionals to recommend the drug to eligible patients, as emphasized by Blanche in a statement.

“The Department of Justice is delivering on President Trump’s promise to expand Americans’ access to medical treatment options,” stated the attorney general in a press release. “This rescheduling action allows for research on the safety and efficacy of this substance, ultimately providing patients with better care and doctors with more reliable information.”

Last December, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that cleared the way for the DEA to approve a reclassification. The order urged for more medical research on the drug as federal regulation of marijuana shifts.

This news has already impacted the stock market, boosting the stock prices of cannabis-affiliated companies such as Canopy Growth and Tilray Brands. Another positive effect for such firms is that looser restrictions could lead to lower tax burdens and wider funding opportunities for newer companies.

With the latest order to reclassify medical marijuana issued, the federal government also scheduled a new hearing, set for June 29, to change marijuana’s legal status at large.

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