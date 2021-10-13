Meek Mill Compares Merits of ‘Squid Game’ to ‘Hood’ Poverty: ‘It’s The Exact Same Thing’

The Netflix series Squid Game has reportedly become the first Korean series to rank No. 1 on Netflix’s U.S. most-watched list. But while the deadly games have captivated audiences, rapper Meek Mill says it shows the grim side of a capitalistic concept that been a stronghold in the hood for ages.

The Philadelphia rapper weighed in on the latest streaming craze, and took to Twitter to compare the basis of the series to “hood poverty.”

Squid games ”pay attention how fast people switch and kill each other to survive …now think about the “hood” poverty …it’s the exact same thing …if you just help them with work/money they won’t be that way “just a common sense message” — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) October 11, 2021

For those not familiar with the drama that is now all the rage, Squid Game pits 456 competitors against each other to compete in a deadly game of survival with the chance to win 45.6 billion Korean won, which amounts to around 38.6 million U.S. dollars.

Mill simplified the merits of the deadly game saying that all that needs to happen to get people out of that “hood” mindset is to “help them with work/money.” But many on Twitter reminded him that it’s not that simple and that the issues are typically more deep-rooted.

Black Twitter definitely chimed in. Here are some examples:

Naaaa squid games getting American ready for what’s about to happen here, ppl coming up missing, organs cut out they body, the bets at the games is the GOVERNMENT & the missing ppl are the vaccinated ones 🤦🏽‍♀️ — SHUG CRUSH (@sexysugar2248) October 12, 2021

Nah u lost on this one,, it’s called getting a job and working ain’t no handouts in this life — slum_dogg (@CrushdYurEgo21) October 12, 2021

Where’s all the violence in the trailer parks? They seem to get along just fine in poverty lol…just saying 🥴🧐🤔😏🌚 pic.twitter.com/lnRUQLJoDe — Candi Carter-Petty (Queen Petty) (@MzCarterPetty) October 12, 2021

It takes more than work/money. Sorry @MeekMill, the hood proverty excuse needs to stop being the “go to.” reason we “understand” & “overlook” all this senseless killing. — NgoziAtNight (@ngoziatnight) October 11, 2021

Do you know how many ppl live under the poverty line? Do you know how many ppl commit murder? Also must of (99%)of those ppl in squid games was in poverty prior to the game. Most of them (probably all) wasn’t going around killing ppl prior to the game. — Chavi hayes (@chavi_hayes) October 12, 2021