Meek Mill Compares Merits of ‘Squid Game’ to ‘Hood’ Poverty: ‘It’s The Exact Same Thing’

The Netflix series Squid Game has reportedly become the first Korean series to rank No. 1 on Netflix’s U.S. most-watched list. But while the deadly games have captivated audiences, rapper Meek Mill says it shows the grim side of a capitalistic concept that been a stronghold in the hood for ages.

The Philadelphia rapper weighed in on the latest streaming craze, and took to Twitter to compare the basis of the series to “hood poverty.”

For those not familiar with the drama that is now all the rage, Squid Game pits 456 competitors against each other to compete in a deadly game of survival with the chance to win 45.6 billion Korean won, which amounts to around 38.6 million U.S. dollars.

Mill simplified the merits of the deadly game saying that all that needs to happen to get people out of that “hood” mindset is to “help them with work/money.” But many on Twitter reminded him that it’s not that simple and that the issues are typically more deep-rooted.

