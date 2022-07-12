Meek Mill Says He’s Leaving Roc Nation Management to ‘Take Risk and Grow’

Meek Mill made headlines on Monday when it was revealed that he’d parted ways with Roc Nation Management, the company that has spearheaded his career for the last decade.

But amid the mounting speculation, Meek hopped on Twitter to set a few things straight about his move and how he’s leveraging it to start signing new artists.

He kicked off his Twitter flex by posting a screenshot of an article highlighting the latest victory for his REFORM Alliance, which includes changing how probation is completed in the state of Florida.

“By the way too,” Meek captioned the tweet. He followed it up with a statement on his exit from Roc Nation.

“All I seen today was meek and roc part ways …I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow,” Meek wrote.

“We came to that agreement together..I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga.”

Meek continued explaining how well things were between him and the Roc Nation team.

“Roc nation is my family don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG …they ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together des mike and Hov saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people I’m good,” he wrote.

As for shading Atlantic, Meek also touched on his gripes with the label and how the record deal would’ve left him broke had he not made smart investments.

“I been signed to Atlantic/MMG since 2014 it used to be Warner only made 11m on records out of like a 100m,” he wrote. “I only could drop every 9 months something a lawyer never explained to me and they removed me from all festivals also.”

“Luckily I built my money and resources up they woulda starved me out,” he continued. “Ima make that 11 million dollars one project … sh*t might be sponsored by a bank or one of my friends! Let’s see what happens lol.”