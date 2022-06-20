Meet the Black Mom Whose Bilingual Books Are Changing the World

“Our children are geniuses trying to function in a society that does not fully understand how Brilliant their minds truly are,” Santiago said in a Facebook post. After reading the books, Awakening the Natural Genius in Black Children by Amos Wilson and the Miseducation of the Negro by Carter G. Woodson, she understands, how important it is to create solutions, that can help Black children successfully advance their minds into multilingualism.

Santiago started reaching out to families on social media and even ventured out into her community to connect with Black doctors, farmers, lawyers, scientists, entrepreneurs, principals, authors, chefs, teachers, radio hosts, artists, comedians, and so many more that could be featured on a page in her book, that will describe their profession in another language. Which in return would be free worldwide advertising and our children would be able to see and experience the greatness that the Black community provides. “If there is a book you want to read but it hasn’t been written yet then you must write it’, Toni Morrison. Ms. Santiago wrote in a Twitter Post whom she references as one of her inspirations.

“My mission is to provide our children with the educational material that is necessary for them to start learning multiple languages,” Santiago during an interview with Sandra Wilson, CEO of Black Connections LLC who is also featured in the Mandarin Chinese book. Santiago has committed herself to create a series called Our Colorful Multilingual Adventures that will consist of over 10 hardcover beginner bilingual books in English, Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, French, Kiswahili, multilingual numbers, multilingual colors, Arabic, African languages, selected native languages, Russian, Portuguese, and many more.

“I have accepted the responsibility of using my gifts and talents to help empower our children through multilingualism. Their minds are our greatest assets,” said Santiago on LinkedIn.

Comedian Godfrey, Edna Liliana Valencia Murillo (Journalist and Cultural Consultant for the movie Encanto), Sonia Sanchez (American Poet), Dante Lee (Marketing Genius and PR mastermind), Natosha Clemons (Fire Chef), and Dominique Saatenang (Martial Artist) are just a few names that have been featured in these Amazing Books.

The Santiago family’s first bilingual books are still being sold on Amazon and are being displayed at the Public Library in Euclid, Ohio.

For the last 5 years, Santiago has helped her children learn the basics of over 10 different languages which she taught herself through YouTube videos and books from the library. Her passion for multilingualism has also influenced her children to create a YouTube channel called Multilingual Stars Homeschool, which consists of over 30 videos that show how easy and fun it is to learn different languages.

This article was originally published by BlackNews.com.