Meet The Black Woman Behind the Unique Paint, Sip and Sail Boating Experience

Captain Nashawn Taylor is the genius behind the country’s premiere paint, sip and sail boating experience.

The DMV-based certified master captain is the owner of Be You!, “the one and only, artistic paint and sail charter,” her company website reads. As an artist and lover of the seas, Taylor was inspired to combine her passions into a unique one-of-a-kind experience that has received rave reviews.

“I’m an artist, and I’ve been doing art all my life and I also love the water,” Taylor told Travel Noire. “I’m a police officer by day and have worked on the marine unit patrolling the water. I liked the water so much that I decided to get my own boat.”

“That’s when I decided to combine my experiences and decided to do paint and sail because I realized one else had that.”

Taylor has done her research and says her sip and sail experience is the only one you can find along the east coast. Guests start off on the dock where they paint on wine glasses before embarking off on a yacht party that have the pictures to prove how lit things can get.

“It’s all about expressing yourself,” she said. “It’s about enjoying your freedom, and your time. It’s more than just doing a boat charter. By booking with us, you’re getting an amazing sightseeing tour along with the painting.”

Taylor works with her guests to provide luxury and lavish packages for small and large groups that can include catered meals.

“It’s a one-stop-shop where you have the artistic portion and the painting on the water,” Taylor said.

The Black female boss recently celebrated her own birthday in Aruba and, of course, had a blast out on the water.

“Aruba is on fire,” she captioned a photo slide. “It’s still my birthday. Captian QT,” she added in hashtags.

Talk about living your best life. Taylor has it all covered.