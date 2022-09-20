Meet The Black Woman Showing Her Clients to Sweet Side of Hair Removal

Queen Sugar Studio owner, Khiana Morton, shows her clients the sweet side of hair removal.

A proud graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, Morton leans on 13 years of previous experience in mental health to provide services that celebrate the beauty of all women and inspire a positive self-image. Her studio, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, is not only Black-owned but also Black-operated, with the fusion of mental health and self-care in mind.

Morton took a chance to turn her side hustle into a full-time passion after her mental health gig cut her pay. Her love for empowering women reflects her team’s personable and efficient hair removal and other beauty services.

“I realized that I was supposed to be right here where I am,” Morton explained, according to WCNC Charlotte.

“It is one of the most ironic, yet beautiful bridges of any two industries that I could have ever imagined.”

The Queen Sugar Studio stuns on the inside as much as it strives to contribute to healthy skin and speak encouragement into women. As the lead esthetician, Morton handpicked and trained each team member to ensure clients leave “silky, hairless, and full of joy,” according to a post via Instagram.

Specializing in the art of body sugaring, Morton’s studio has created a fun, peaceful, yet vibrant atmosphere for clients to learn the benefits of sugaring and waxing as an alternative to shaving. This process includes using lukewarm sugar paste to be applied to the skin, allowing the paste to seep into the hair follicle, and then removing the unwanted hair in the natural direction of hair growth.

The studio also offers traditional waxing, Vajacials, skincare treatments, and eyebrow and lash services.

“People are literally the reason why we started this,” Morton said, per the news outlet.

“[I’m] in the business of making people feel happy and making people feel good about themselves.”

The self-care boss is even inspiring her team to dream bigger.

“I’ve never worked for a Black female boss,” said Areriana Herring, a body sugar specialist at the Queen Sugar Studio.

“By watching her, I’m watching where I can go and how far horizons can be.”