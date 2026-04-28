Megan Thee Stallion Exits ‘Moulin Rouge’ After Very-Public Breakup With Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion is cutting her time on Broadway short, sharing her early departure from Moulin Rouge.

The rapper announced the news just days after confirming her breakup with NBA player Klay Thompson. Megan initially sought to end her run May 7, as she currently stars as “Zidler” in the musical.

Now, the curtains will close for Megan a week earlier, with her last performance set for May 1. She posted on Instagram, thanking her fans for supporting this Broadway journey and remarking on the dedication of theater actors.

“It’s been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family, and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater,” wrote the 31-year-old. “Y’all work so hard, and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work! I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful.”

While Megan did not provide a reason for her early exit, fans speculate that personal drama may have prompted the abrupt transition. Prior to her Moulin Rouge update, the rapper revealed that her now ex-beau cheated on her. The two confirmed their relationship last July.

The Houston native shared on her Instagram stories about Thompson’s alleged cheating and mood swings about his game performances. She also claimed Thompson struggled to stay in a monogamous relationship, leading the two to part ways.

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,” Megan told E! News in an April 25 statement. “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward.”

Although she did not confirm if her breakup triggered the exit from Moulin Rouge, Megan has evidently taken a step back from the show lights to regroup.

Megan added, “I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

The rapper-turned-actress also had some other hiccups during her run on the show. During a March 31 performance, Megan was rushed to the hospital for “extreme exhaustion and dehydration, vasoconstriction and low metabolic levels,” as detailed by her rep to E!

Megan will now conclude her eight-week run in the theater. However, the Grammy-winner hinted to her fanbase, the Hotties, that more remains in store.

“And to all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey,” she continued on the post. “I LOVE YALL. See you soon.”

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