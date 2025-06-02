Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Megan Thee Stallion Announces Anime Series On Amazon Prime In Latest Business Venture Megan Thee Stallion shared that her new anime will include Boondocks producer Carl Jones on its creative team.







Megan Thee Stallion announced that her new anime series will premiere on Amazon Prime.

Megan revealed the show’s development while on a panel at DreamCon, a convention focusing on pop culture and entertainment. Complex Music reposted footage of the exclusive announcement.

Megan Thee Stallion reveals that her new anime will be released on Amazon Prime in collaboration with Carl Jones, who previously produced ‘The Boondocks’ pic.twitter.com/QtgnuQknQi — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 31, 2025

Although she kept silent on the upcoming series’ details, Megan told her “hotties” fanbase to prepare for a new kind of anime. The project will also feature Boondocks producer Carl Jones to help bring the series to life.

“You ain’t never seen an anime like this ever in your life,” exclaimed the rapper during the Houston event.

However, fans may have to wait a bit before seeing the rapper’s new project come to life. The streamer has yet to set a premiere date, but it will be exclusively shown on Amazon Prime.

Megan, however, has other ventures for the “hotties” to patronize in the meantime. The 30-year-old just debuted her swimwear collection with Walmart. Aptly deemed “Hot Girl Summer,” it features an 18-piece collection of bikinis, monokinis, one-pieces, and cover-ups for diverse body sizes.

“Everyone knows I love being near a pool or a beach, so I finally decided to turn my passion into a business and create my own swimwear brand,” explained Megan on the clothing line, as reported by Hot97. “It was only right that we kick off Hot Girl Summer with this launch and provide Hotties of all body types with the official Hot Girl uniform.”

The full-bodied entertainer also took part in her own runway show during Miami Swim Week to promote the brand. She strutted her stallion-esque silhouette in a metallic silver suit from the affordable collection.

With pieces ranging from $16 to $28, the line hopes to make everyone feel like a “Hot Girl” this summer. Furthermore, the rapper known for “driving the boat” also launched a tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, for supporters 21 and up.

With new ventures in fashion, entertainment, and adult beverages, Megan Thee Stallion is building her own Hot Girl Empire while continuing to make her mark in hip-hop.

