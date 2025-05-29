News by Kandiss Edwards Megan Thee Stallion Launches ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Swimwear For All Hotties “Everyone knows I love being near a pool or a beach, so I finally decided to turn my passion into a business and create my own swimwear brand,” Megan said in a press release.







Megan Thee Stallion is getting the girls ready for summer with the launch of her new affordable swimwear line.

The Grammy-winning rapper’s new line, Hot Girl Summer, is hitting Walmart’s all across the nation exclusively. The singer’s collection boasts inclusive styles: bikinis, full coverage and coverups. The prices are priced from $16 and $28, Rolling Stone reported.

“Everyone knows I love being near a pool or a beach, so I finally decided to turn my passion into a business and create my own swimwear brand,” Megan said in a press release. “It was only right that we kick off Hot Girl Summer with this launch and provide Hotties of all body types with the official Hot Girl uniform. I used to shop at Walmart growing up, so it’s a full circle to have my own line available at Walmart, and I’m so grateful for their support.”

The Hot Girl Summer collection emphasizes body positivity and aims to serve a diverse range of body types. Each piece is designed with comfort and versatility in mind.

The line includes 18 different silhouettes. Standout pieces include the Hot Girl Summer purple one-piece.

HOT GIRL SWIM BY MEGAN THEE STALLION



HOT GIRL SUMMER IS HERE🔥

AVAILABLE MAY 19 pic.twitter.com/uQUFgosKa4 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) May 14, 2025

Hot Girl Swimwear also features a metallic one-piece with cut-out detailing.

“At Walmart, we want our customers to feel confident by offering fashion that celebrates their individuality and unique style,” Ryan Waymire, Walmart’s senior vice president, said. “Summer is around the corner, and swimming is a key category during the season. Megan embodies confidence and authenticity, and we’re excited to collaborate with her on an exclusive swim collection.”

The Hot Girl Summer swimwear line is available now online at Walmart’s website. As the first female rapper to grace the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover, this latest step from Megan is a no-brainer.

RELATED CONTENT: Megan Thee Stallion Brings ‘U-N-I-T-Y’ To Coachella With Special Guests Ciara, Victoria Monet And Queen Latifah