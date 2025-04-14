Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Megan Thee Stallion Brings ‘U-N-I-T-Y’ To Coachella With Special Guests Ciara, Victoria Monet And Queen Latifah The "Savage" rapper brought out Ciara, Victoria Monét, and Queen Latifah to join her on stage.







Megan Thee Stallion brought the U-N-I-T-Y to Coachella with some very special guests during her set on April 13.

The Grammy winner took the stage to perform on the last night of the festival’s first weekend. Alongside some of her hits, such as “Savage” and “Body,” Megan shared the spotlight with some Black women artists across generations. The Neighborhood Talk shared clips of the star-studded performance.

First, Megan brought out an OG “femcee,” with Queen Latifah joining her onstage. While performing her hit “Plan B,” Megan let the Queen spit her verse from her hit song “U.N.I.T.Y.”

Then, Victoria Monét made her surprise appearance to perform her and Megan’s duet “Spin.” Monét then glided to her hit track “On My Mama.”

However, the last special guest was an R&B songstress who returned to perform her timeless hit. As Megan began to perform “Roc Steady,” a track that samples Ciara’s “Goodies,” Mrs. Wilson popped out to sing the classic.

Megan included some heavy hitters in the music scene during her featured set. Keeping true to her roots, the “Bigger In Texas” rapper also appeared in some country chic with bouncy red curls underneath a cowboy hat to begin the show.

The “Hot Girl” herself even teased the memorable performance on her Instagram days before. Calling it the “Return Of Thee Stallion,” the 30-year-old promised a show that would delight fans.

Coachella has become a global stage for artists to show off their greatest hits and tricks. Missy Elliot performed on Saturday and captivated fans with her transformational entrance. The rapper appeared on stage as a car before referencing “Transformers” and revealing herself as the vehicle.

Fans continued to praise the Black excellence given by Coachella’s diverse roster of performers throughout the weekend. Megan, Missy, and others will return on weekend two to raise the stakes for the musical festival.

