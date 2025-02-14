News by Kandiss Edwards Megan Thee Stallion Clear To Proceed With Defamation Lawsuit Megan Thee Stallion's case against blogger will continue.







Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation case will continue after a judge ruled against Milagro Cooper’s motion to dismiss the suit.

According to Rolling Stone, Cooper argued that her continuous commentary about Megan amounted to “spite” and “pure hatred.” The blogger filed the motion, asserting that Megan The Stallion’s suit contained “dubious legal claims and irrelevant and impertinent allegations.”

Florida Southern District Chief Judge Cecilia Altonaga disagreed. The judge stated the evidence reveals a pattern of “reckless disregard for the truth.” Judge Altonaga continued, laying out the basis for her ruling:

“The plaintiff’s claims extend far beyond mere negligence — they paint a picture of an intentional campaign to destroy her reputation. That is more than enough to satisfy the pleading standard,” she wrote.

The case has been ongoing since October 2024. Megan filed a suit against Cooper, known as Milagro Gramz, for what she claims was a harassment campaign. The WAP rapper alleges Cooper is in collusion with Tory Lanez, the rapper convicted of shooting Megan in 2021.

Lanez was convicted of felony assault. Megan believes Cooper began her harassment campaign in 2020, shortly after the shooting incident. According to the rapper’s initial filing, Cooper is responsible for sharing a “deepfake” digitally altered pornographic video using the Grammy winner’s image and likeness.

Unfortunately for the Mamushi rapper, Cooper is not the only harasser she has had to contend with since the shooting. In January 2025, Megan won a restraining order against Lanez.

The case against Lanez revealed that bloggers were paid to enact “psychological warfare.”

Megan told the court, “The problem is that the man who shot me is paying people to put out lies and smear campaigns against me,” BLACK ENTERPRISE reported.

Judge Richard Bloom granted the motion, forbidding Lanez from “harassing, intimidating, threatening or disturbing the peace of [Megan],” TMZ reported.

