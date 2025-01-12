Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Megan Thee Stallion Secures Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez Through 2030 The ruling comes after Megan gave an emotional testimony about the trauma she has endured since her original 2020 shooting.







Megan Thee Stallion will no longer have to worry about her ongoing claims of harassment against incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez. The “Savage” rapper recently obtained restraining order against Lanez that now lasts until early 2030.

According to Yahoo News, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge approved Megan’s request for the protective order on Jan. 9. The news follows recent headlines that Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, filed the motion. Her legal team claims that Lanez continued his harassment of the Hip Hop star despite being behind bars.

Judge Richard Bloom granted the request following a hearing that included an emotional testimony from the Houston native. She expressed her fears that Lanez will retaliate against her once released from prison, stating she worries that “maybe he’ll shoot me again.”

“I’m scared that when he gets out of jail, he’s going to still be upset with me,” Megan said to the Judge Bloom via video, according to the news outlet. “I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again, and maybe this time I won’t make it.” Fighting back tears, she added, “I haven’t been at peace since I was shot. I’m just tired of being harassed.”

She added, “I understand that being a public figure comes with hearing a lot of people from all over the world talk about you,” she said. “The problem is that the man who shot me is paying people to put out lies and smear campaigns against me.”

This testimony accompanied additional evidence provided by Megan and her attorneys. This included call logs from Lanez’s correctional facility, stating that they prove her claims he is contacting third parties to spark online harassment campaigns.

However, Lanez’s lawyers wrote an objection to the request. They argued that Lanez’s imprisonment prohibits him from being a “current or future threat” to the 29-year-old. Despite this, the Judge ruled that Megan’s legal team had met the burden of proof to extend the temporary restraining order for five more years.

Furthermore, the judge acknowledged the media spectacle and subsequent ridicule of Megan since the shooting occurred. He referred to it as a “ripple effect” that has led to Megan’s trauma.

“With a violent act like that, there’s a ripple effect that continues on,” he shared. “Ms. Pete’s testimony makes it clear that the ripple effect here has been significant.”

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting the Grammy winner in 2020. A jury found him guilty in 2022 for three felony charges, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He is currently appealing his conviction.

